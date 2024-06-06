Top 8 crime based films and shows based on reality to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2024

Talvar: Uses competing hypotheses to look into the 2008 double murder case in Noida.

A dramatic dramatization of the Jessica Lal murder case and the battle for justice is presented in No One Killed Jessica.

Article 15: In rural India, a police officer uncovers crimes motivated by caste.

Special 26: Con artists pull off heists by posing as CBI agents.

Black Friday: Examines the police probe into the 1993 Bombay bombings.

Raghav Raman 2.0: Tracks a serial killer as he plays cop-and-mouse.

Shootout at Lokhandwala: Shows the gunfight that took place in 1991 between gangsters and Mumbai Police.

Delhi Crime: Documents the police probe into the gang rape crime that occurred in Delhi in 2012.

