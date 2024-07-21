Top 8 crime thrillers about the underworld on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 21, 2024
The gritty story Sacred Games tells about Mumbai's dark underbelly, which is dominated by a charismatic criminal lord, as a police officer races against time.
Discover the turbulent realm of Mirzapur, where the mafia rules with ruthlessness and relentlessness and power is the ultimate weapon.
Paatal Lok: Deep research uncovers a dark web that lies just beneath the surface of civilization, drawing a police officer into the chasm.
In the exciting adventure Bard of Blood, a former spy returns to the shadows to save his friends from the underworld's grasp.
She: Through a perilous game of disguise, a female police officer breaks into Mumbai's criminal underworld and uncovers her true strength.
Class of 83: A disgraced police officer becomes a mentor, teaching a group of rookie officers to to deal with mafias.
Delhi Crime: A terrifying search for justice reveals the darkest secrets of the city, as morality becomes muddled in the face of criminality.
Aarya: A widow who becomes the queen of the underworld due to her unwavering will to defend her family thrusts her into the dangerous world of illegal substances.
