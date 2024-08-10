Top 8 crime webseries on OTT that you can't escape

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2024

A high school teacher in Breaking Bad transforms into a drug lord.

Narcos: Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug lord, and his ascent and decline.

FBI agents investigate serial killers' thoughts in the show "Mindhunter."

Money Heist: An exciting heist orchestrated by the enigmatic Professor.

A Mumbai police officer discovers a treacherous criminal underground in "Sacred Games."

A violent story of crime, retaliation, and power in a small village is Mirzapur.

Paatal Lok is a grimy criminal thriller that delves into society's murky corners.

Delhi Crime: A compelling account of the investigation into a horrifying incident that occurred in Delhi.

