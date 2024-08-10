Top 8 crime webseries on OTT that you can't escape
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 10, 2024
A high school teacher in Breaking Bad transforms into a drug lord.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Narcos: Pablo Escobar, the notorious drug lord, and his ascent and decline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
FBI agents investigate serial killers' thoughts in the show "Mindhunter."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Heist: An exciting heist orchestrated by the enigmatic Professor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Mumbai police officer discovers a treacherous criminal underground in "Sacred Games."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A violent story of crime, retaliation, and power in a small village is Mirzapur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok is a grimy criminal thriller that delves into society's murky corners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime: A compelling account of the investigation into a horrifying incident that occurred in Delhi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before 'It Ends with Us', watch Top 8 Hollywood romance on OTT
Find Out More