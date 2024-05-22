Top 8 criminal psychology films on OTT which can shake you the most
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 22, 2024
Talaash: A police officer delves into the death of a celebrity, revealing sinister details.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist becomes drawn into a murder investigation.
Talvar: A double murder case in real life is examined in a dual narrative.
Badla: An attorney assists a lady facing murder charges in discovering the truth.
Drishyam: Following a crime, a father employs cunning to keep his family safe.
A video game designer fights PTSD and an enigmatic force in Game Over (Netflix).
Phobia: Following a stressful occurrence, a woman may acquire agoraphobia.
Kartik Calling Kartik: An alone man calls himself on an enigmatic phone call.
