Top 8 criminal psychology films on OTT which can shake you the most

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

Talaash: A police officer delves into the death of a celebrity, revealing sinister details.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun: A blind pianist becomes drawn into a murder investigation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar: A double murder case in real life is examined in a dual narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla: An attorney assists a lady facing murder charges in discovering the truth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam: Following a crime, a father employs cunning to keep his family safe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A video game designer fights PTSD and an enigmatic force in Game Over (Netflix).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phobia: Following a stressful occurrence, a woman may acquire agoraphobia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Calling Kartik: An alone man calls himself on an enigmatic phone call.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 TV actors and their salary which you didn't know

 

 Find Out More