Top 8 critically acclaimed South Indian movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2024

The latest critically acclaimed South movie is Maharaja. The crime thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi will leave you shocked. It is on Netflix.

Malik starring Fahadh Faasil has a rating of 8 on IMDb. It is an intense political thriller about a man who fights corruption.

Kantara brings together culture and folklore packed in an action thriller. Watch it on Netflix.

Iratta on Netflix is full of suspense and thrill. It is a story of twin brothers who are completely opposite. The twisted climax will shock you.

Gargi movie is on SonyLiv. The movie is about a school teacher who fights hard to prove her father's innocence.

Joji is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man encompassed with greed going to lengths to become rich.

777 Charlie is available on Amazon Prime Video. A man's life completely changes after an abused dog named Charlie marks his entry.

Kumbalangi Nights is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about four brothers who have a love-hate relationship but all come together when one is in need.

Drishyam starring Mohanlal is on Disney+Hotstar. The film with unexpected twists is worth watching.

Vikram Vedha is on Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms. It is about a no nonsense cop dealing with a twisted and witty gangster.

