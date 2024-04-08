Top 8 critically acclaimed web series on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Friends: Follow the six young New Yorkers as they navigate love, life, and humor in the big city through their timeless adventures and eternal friendships.

The Office: Follow the beloved but dysfunctional Dunder Mifflin staff as they deal with the absurdities of working in a corporate environment.

Discover the humorous struggles of a first-generation Indian-American adolescent as she makes her way through high school and a romantic relationship in Never Have I Ever.

In Schitt's Creek, a wealthy family loses everything and begins afresh in a peculiar tiny town. This sets off an adventure of self-discovery and odd connections.

Watch Big Bang Theory on Netflix and laugh with a bunch of brilliant but awkward people as they try to figure out life, love, and science.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Come enjoy the amusing antics and endearing camaraderie of the 99th Precinct's unique investigative team.

Suits: With a keen sense of humor and exquisite flair, explore the high-stakes realm of corporate law.

Gilmore Girls: Traverse the highs and lows of small-town life and family dynamics with this chatty mother-daughter team.

