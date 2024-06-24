Top 8 dangerous serious killer films on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 24, 2024
In the South Korean film Spider, a tech-savvy hero battles a psychotic serial killer.
Talaash: Haunting realities are revealed during a police probe into a celebrity's death.
Mrs. Serial Killer: In order to establish her husband's innocence, a wife takes up murder.
Irul: When strangers become imprisoned in a home with a sinister secret, a compelling mystery is revealed.
Game Over: In this intense game of survival, a video game designer battles her inner demons. It is a must watch film.
In Forensics, a forensic specialist solves a terrifying case of a serial killer.
Ek Villain Returns: A cerebral duel between a vindictive lover and a deranged vigilante.
7 Khoon Maaf: Seven husbands are killed in a widow's lethal search for love.
