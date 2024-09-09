Top 8 dark and disturbing Korean movies on OTT that will leave you shook
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 09, 2024
Silenced K-drama is on Netflix. The film based on true events is about a religious man being accused of sexually abusing deaf students at school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Chaser is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man running a prostitution racket and a serial killer targeting the girls.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Tale of Two Sisters is a psychological horror film. It is about two sisters dealing with the ghost of their grandmother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bedevilled is on Plex. It is about a woman who is mentally and sexually abused seeking revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Call on Netflix is chilling. It is about a woman and a serial killers connected through a phone over different timelines.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Door Lock is on DailyMotion. It is a thrilling murder mystery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video. It is about a crew of horror show witnessing strange things when they enter an asylum.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Saw the Devil on Amazon Prime Video is brutal and how. It is about a man seeking revenge for his pregnant partner's murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oldboy is on Amazon Prime Video. A man held captive for years is freed and now he is hunting for his captor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sleep is on Amazon Prime Video. The horro film revolves around people with sleep disorders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Jung Hae-in Korean dramas to watch on OTT while chilling with your partner
Find Out More