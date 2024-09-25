Top 8 dark and edgy Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 25, 2024
Ugly is about a girl getting kidnapped and her father and stepfather are accusing each other. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Maharaja is quite an intense film about a father going to extreme length to seek revenge after his daughter gets assaulted. It is on Netflix.
Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women is a disturbing film about a woman who gets bought by a man to be shared with his sons. It is on YouTube.
AutoHead is a documentary about an auto driver. It is about his angst, frustration and more. It is on MUBI.
Bramayugam is on SonyLIV. It has horror, mystery, folklore twist to it.
Jaggi movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a boy who is bullied due to his impotency.
Biriyaani movie is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a married Muslim woman who is forced to live a restricted life.
Gulaal is on YouTube. It is all about the dirty world of politics. It is dark and intense.
Shaitan is about a gang of friends dealing with drugs and alcohol getting involved in a hit-and-run case. Watch it on Netflix.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha is on Disney+Hostar. It is about honour killing and hidden cameras leading to MMS leak.
