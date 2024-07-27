Top 8 dark comedies on OTT to watch this weekend
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 27, 2024
Ludo (2020) is an epic film in the genre of comedy, rather dark comedy.
2011's Delhi Belly is a witty and suspenseful movie about three roommates who unintentionally join a criminal organization.
The 2018 film Andhadhun is a dark comedy thriller about a blind pianist who gets mixed up in a murderous spree.
Newton (2017) is a dark comedy that follows an assiduously pursuing government clerk as he discovers the follies of Indian democracy.
In the 2018 film Blackmail, a guy uses his cheating wife and her lover as leverage in a bizarre story of adultery and retaliation.
The 2018 dark comedy Kaalakaandi explores the lives of six Mumbaikars as they cross paths on a crazy and mischievous night.
The 2019 psychological dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya centers on a peculiar woman who develops an obsession with her neighbor.
Go Goa Gone (2013) is a distinct horror-comedy film about pals who stumble upon zombies in Goa.
