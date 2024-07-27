Top 8 dark comedies on OTT to watch this weekend

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Ludo (2020) is an epic film in the genre of comedy, rather dark comedy.

2011's Delhi Belly is a witty and suspenseful movie about three roommates who unintentionally join a criminal organization.

The 2018 film Andhadhun is a dark comedy thriller about a blind pianist who gets mixed up in a murderous spree.

Newton (2017) is a dark comedy that follows an assiduously pursuing government clerk as he discovers the follies of Indian democracy.

In the 2018 film Blackmail, a guy uses his cheating wife and her lover as leverage in a bizarre story of adultery and retaliation.

The 2018 dark comedy Kaalakaandi explores the lives of six Mumbaikars as they cross paths on a crazy and mischievous night.

The 2019 psychological dark comedy Judgementall Hai Kya centers on a peculiar woman who develops an obsession with her neighbor.

Go Goa Gone (2013) is a distinct horror-comedy film about pals who stumble upon zombies in Goa.

