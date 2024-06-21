Top 8 dark psychological films on OTT that'll play with your mind

Jun 21, 2024

Ghajini: A memory-impaired guy searches for signs left by his girlfriend's murderer by examining body tattoos.

Wazir: To uncover a lethal conspiracy, a police officer and a paralyzed chess expert collaborate.

Table No. 21: An exotic trip for a couple becomes a deadly game of survival with sinister secrets. Very interesting to watch.

Raghav Raman 2.0: A disturbed relationship develops between a troubled police officer and a serial killer.

Andhadhun: A blind pianist is entangled in a complex murder mystery which reveals that he is actually not blind.

NH10: A couple's peaceful vacation turns into a struggle to survive against hostile locals on highway.

Talaash: Mysterious turns and undiscovered facts are unearthed during a police probe following a celebrity's passing.

Kahaani: A pregnant woman in Kolkata makes startling discoveries while looking for her husband, who has vanished. Vidya Balan has done a great work in this film.

