Top 8 dark psychological films on OTT that'll play with your mind
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 21, 2024
Ghajini: A memory-impaired guy searches for signs left by his girlfriend's murderer by examining body tattoos.
Wazir: To uncover a lethal conspiracy, a police officer and a paralyzed chess expert collaborate.
Table No. 21: An exotic trip for a couple becomes a deadly game of survival with sinister secrets. Very interesting to watch.
Raghav Raman 2.0: A disturbed relationship develops between a troubled police officer and a serial killer.
Andhadhun: A blind pianist is entangled in a complex murder mystery which reveals that he is actually not blind.
NH10: A couple's peaceful vacation turns into a struggle to survive against hostile locals on highway.
Talaash: Mysterious turns and undiscovered facts are unearthed during a police probe following a celebrity's passing.
Kahaani: A pregnant woman in Kolkata makes startling discoveries while looking for her husband, who has vanished. Vidya Balan has done a great work in this film.
