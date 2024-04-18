Top 8 dark romantic films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
365 Days:A powerful Sicilian mafia leader kidnaps a young woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him, setting off a seductive affair.
Keep the Lights On: A moving portrayal of two men negotiating love, addiction, and personal issues in a turbulent relationship in New York City.
A funny look at love and relationships through the experiences of a group of friends navigating the highs and lows of contemporary romance is presented in All About Sex.
After: Based on a story of forbidden love between a brooding bad boy and a shy college student.
The heated connection between a young literature student and a wealthy businessman with unusual interests is explored in the fascinating story Fifty Shades of Grey.
In the visually breathtaking and sensually charged love story The Handmaiden, set in 1930s Korea, a teenage maid becomes caught up in a complicated web of desire and treachery.
Under the Silver Lake: An odd and enigmatic trip around Los Angeles where a man gets fixated on solving his strange neighbor's disappearance, discovering romance and mysteries in the process.
A teenage girl and a centuries-old vampire are the subjects of the engrossing supernatural romance story Twilight, which is set against the backdrop of the rainy town of Forks, Washington.
