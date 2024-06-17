Top 8 date night films on OTT to ignite a spark of romance
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 17, 2024
The Kissing Booth: After erecting a kissing booth, a high school student manages a convoluted romantic life.
The Half of It: A quiet, reserved student assists the school jock in courting a girl that they both have a crush on.
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser: A case of mistaken identity results in an unanticipated love affair between a popular boy and a bright but outcast girl.
Alex Strangelove: After meeting a charming gay student from across town, a high school senior's entire world is turned upside down.
Five feet apart: Teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love are forced to keep their physical distance from each other because of their illness.
After: During her first year of college, a young woman develops feelings for an enigmatic rebel.
Love, Simon: The maturation of a gay adolescent coming of age story as he makes his way through high school and an internet romance in secret.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before: When a high school girl's covert love letters are revealed, an unanticipated relationship results.
