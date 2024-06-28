Top 8 deadly thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2024

Rustom: The nation is shocked by a navy officer's murder trial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nobody Killed Jessica: Justice for Jessica Lal is sought by the public and media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukal: In Muzaffarnagar, a committed police officer battles thugs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A risky political romance ensnares a guy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Murder delves into a multifaceted murder case featuring entwined narratives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya: Following her husband's passing, a lady runs a narcotics business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime: Looks into what happened after a gang rape in Delhi in 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice: Traces a man's path through the court system following a murder charge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Bollywood actors who ran away from home

 

 Find Out More