Top 8 deadly thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 28, 2024
Rustom: The nation is shocked by a navy officer's murder trial.
Nobody Killed Jessica: Justice for Jessica Lal is sought by the public and media.
Bhaukal: In Muzaffarnagar, a committed police officer battles thugs.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: A risky political romance ensnares a guy.
The Great Indian Murder delves into a multifaceted murder case featuring entwined narratives.
Aarya: Following her husband's passing, a lady runs a narcotics business.
Delhi Crime: Looks into what happened after a gang rape in Delhi in 2012.
Criminal Justice: Traces a man's path through the court system following a murder charge.
