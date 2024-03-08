Top 8 detective sagas on OTT for you to binge watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
"Columbo": An iconic detective show about the simple-minded but cunning Lieutenant Columbo.
"Poker Face" is a compelling thriller series that follows a professional poker player who utilizes cunning and strategy to solve intricate murders.
The critically acclaimed crime drama series "The Wire" explores the connections between different organizations and people in Baltimore.
"Broadchurch" is a British criminal drama series that tracks detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller as they look into a murder in a small town.
"Luther" is a hard-boiled detective series in which Idris Elba plays DCI John Luther, a man renowned for his unorthodox approaches and unwavering commitment to London crime solving.
"Mare of Easttown" is a miniseries that follows detective Mare Sheehan as she navigates both personal and professional obstacles while looking into a murder in her small Pennsylvania town.
"Sherlock" is a contemporary retelling of the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
"The Fall" is a psychological thriller series that stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and follows her as she tracks down a serial killer in Belfast.
