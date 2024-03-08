Top 8 detective sagas on OTT for you to binge watch

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024

"Columbo": An iconic detective show about the simple-minded but cunning Lieutenant Columbo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Poker Face" is a compelling thriller series that follows a professional poker player who utilizes cunning and strategy to solve intricate murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The critically acclaimed crime drama series "The Wire" explores the connections between different organizations and people in Baltimore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Broadchurch" is a British criminal drama series that tracks detectives Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller as they look into a murder in a small town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Luther" is a hard-boiled detective series in which Idris Elba plays DCI John Luther, a man renowned for his unorthodox approaches and unwavering commitment to London crime solving.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Mare of Easttown" is a miniseries that follows detective Mare Sheehan as she navigates both personal and professional obstacles while looking into a murder in her small Pennsylvania town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"Sherlock" is a contemporary retelling of the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

"The Fall" is a psychological thriller series that stars Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and follows her as she tracks down a serial killer in Belfast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahashivratri 2024: Top 10 best songs of Lord Shiv from movies to play today

 

 Find Out More