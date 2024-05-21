Top 8 dubbed films on Netflix that are loved by the masses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
The Perfect Date: In order to get money for college, a high school student builds an app where he offers fictitious dates. However, things get tricky when the client develops genuine feelings for him.
In Fifty Shades of Grey, a wealthy businessman and a literature student engage in a complicated relationship that explores themes of power, love, and surrender.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before: A teenage girl writes her lovers love letters in secret, which results in growth and unexpected romantic encounters.
Midnight at the Magnolia: To ensure the success of their radio program, longtime friends and local radio hosts pose as a couple, only to find out they are actually in love.
The Kissing Booth: When a high school girl develops feelings for her best friend's older brother, she puts their friendship at jeopardy and finds herself in a difficult predicament.
The Ugly Truth: A chauvinistic correspondent and a romantically challenged morning show producer argue, but their banter hides a developing romance.
No Strings Attached: A deal is struck by two friends to maintain a solely physical connection, but as time goes on, they find they desire more.
Holidate: A pair of strangers decide to go to one another's holiday parties as each other's platonic plus ones in order to escape romantic pressures but gradually grow fond of one another.
