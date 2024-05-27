Top 8 emotional Korean dramas on OTT with best dialogues
| May 27, 2024
Twenty Five Twenty One is a sentimental tale of coming-of-age that centers on the friendship and aspirations of a teenage fencer and a dedicated reporter.
The heartwarming drama Navillera tells the story of a 70-year-old man who decides to follow his lifetime ambition of studying ballet and develops a close relationship with a teenage dancer.
A heartwarming story about a mother who dies in a horrific accident and returns to live with her family for 49 days as a ghost is told in the show Hi Bye, Mama.
The poignant tale of a young woman facing hardships and her unexpected bond with her middle-aged boss provides comfort and strength in My Mister.
Uncontrollably Fond: A heartbreaking love story between a documentary filmmaker and a well-known actor who were once childhood sweethearts.
In the moving series Move to Heaven, an Asperger's syndrome-afflicted trauma cleaner and his estranged uncle discover previously unrecorded death stories.
The moving story is shown in the show Mother, where a substitute teacher who abducts her mistreated student in order to protect her and forge an unbreakable bond.
In the touching romance It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a struggling children's book author and the caregiver of a mental health unit fall in love with each other. Its a must watch.
