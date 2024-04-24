Top 8 English films full of romance, drama and comedy on Netflix

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

A romantic comedy about unforeseen romantic encounters is called Anyone but You.

Kissing Booth: A charming and dramatic teen relationship is revealed in the film.

The Perfect Date is a charming story about discovering love in the most unlikely locations.

Hitch: A timeless romantic comedy about the highs and lows of courtship and marriage.

Love Again is a touching tale of love found again and second chances.

The Royal Treatment is a delightful film that combines modern charm with a royal romance.

Work It is a lively and upbeat dance film about pursuing your passions and falling in love.

Eat Pray Love is a deeply personal travelogue about finding love and self-awareness in far-off places.

