Top 8 English films full of romance, drama and comedy on Netflix
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
A romantic comedy about unforeseen romantic encounters is called Anyone but You.
Kissing Booth: A charming and dramatic teen relationship is revealed in the film.
The Perfect Date is a charming story about discovering love in the most unlikely locations.
Hitch: A timeless romantic comedy about the highs and lows of courtship and marriage.
Love Again is a touching tale of love found again and second chances.
The Royal Treatment is a delightful film that combines modern charm with a royal romance.
Work It is a lively and upbeat dance film about pursuing your passions and falling in love.
Eat Pray Love is a deeply personal travelogue about finding love and self-awareness in far-off places.
