Top 8 English films showcasing best action on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 23, 2024
The Fast and Furious franchise is well-known for its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that push the boundaries of vehicular mayhem, heart-pounding vehicle chases, and astounding stunts.
Top Gun is a legendary, high-adrenaline aviation movie that takes place during elite fighter pilot school and features heart-pounding action, thrilling aerial dogfights, and suspenseful drama.
A name synonymous with amazing stunts, complex spy stories, and heart-pounding action scenes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats is Mission Impossible.
In the neon-lit underworld of Gunpowder Milkshake, players will experience a stylish and exhilarating thrill trip including formidable female assassins, intense gunfights, and explosive action scenes.
The Suicide Squad: Dark humor and spectacular action sequences combine to create an action-packed spectacle of mayhem and destruction as a group of antiheroes go on a suicide mission.
In a world of organized crime and betrayal, The Night Comes for Us is a vicious and visceral exhibition of martial arts skill that features unending combat scenes and bone-crushing violence.
The Gray Man is a heart-pounding thriller about a deadly game of cat and mouse between two special agents. It is full of explosive action, espionage and deadly fighting.
Extraction: A thrilling, high-octane burst of action scenes and risk-taking stunts against a dangerous, multinational espionage setting.
