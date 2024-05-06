Top 8 entertaining Bollywood films on YouTube for free
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
Queen: A woman's solitary voyage of self-discovery following her abandonment at the altar.
Romantic comedy Jab We Met centers on a fortuitous meeting that transforms the lives of two individuals.
Rang De Basanti: After watching a movie about revolutionaries, young Indians become aware of activism.
In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, three friends go through Spain on a road trip that changes their lives.
Masaan: Love stories intertwined with sorrow set against the setting of Varanasi.
Maqbool: A sinister Mumbai subterranean rendition of Shakespeare's "Macbeth"
In the hilarious comedy Garam Masala, John Abraham and Akshay Kumar play playboy photographers.
Gangs of Wasseypur is an epic crime story that takes place in a tiny Indian hamlet across several generations.
