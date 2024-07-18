Top 8 entertaining films on OTT to uplift your boring day

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2024

Bal Ganesh: An energetic joy that humorously and adventurously narrates Lord Ganesha's boyhood legends.

Bhoothnath: A delightful story that is ideal for family viewing about a nice ghost who bonds with a young kid.

Wake Up Sid is an inspirational coming-of-age tale full of romance, humor, and growth in self.

Animal is a gripping new thriller that promises to captivate readers with its compelling narrative and emotional appeal.

Yamla Pagla Deewana is an entertaining family comedy that combines drama, humor, and action for a good time.

Double Dhamaal is a slapstick comedy that will have you laughing nonstop and lots of entertaining shenanigans.

Kabir Singh: In spite of the controversies, it presents a compelling tale of love with outstanding acting.

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama that uses humor and life lessons to address the pressures of education.

