Top 8 entertaining films on OTT to uplift your boring day
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 18, 2024
Bal Ganesh: An energetic joy that humorously and adventurously narrates Lord Ganesha's boyhood legends.
Bhoothnath: A delightful story that is ideal for family viewing about a nice ghost who bonds with a young kid.
Wake Up Sid is an inspirational coming-of-age tale full of romance, humor, and growth in self.
Animal is a gripping new thriller that promises to captivate readers with its compelling narrative and emotional appeal.
Yamla Pagla Deewana is an entertaining family comedy that combines drama, humor, and action for a good time.
Double Dhamaal is a slapstick comedy that will have you laughing nonstop and lots of entertaining shenanigans.
Kabir Singh: In spite of the controversies, it presents a compelling tale of love with outstanding acting.
3 Idiots is a comedy-drama that uses humor and life lessons to address the pressures of education.
