Top 8 erotic films on OTT to satisfy your wild fantasies

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024

A sensual investigation of love and desire in ancient India can be found in Kamasutra: A Tale of Love.

After: A turbulent love affair between a moody bad boy and a college student.

Someone Great is a heartbreaking tale of self-discovery, love, and loss.

An examination of BDSM and deep desire can be found in Fifty Shades of Grey.

365 Days is a passionate, seductive, and dangerous love story.

The Babysitter: A sensual meeting between a nanny and her boss starts something.

A Perfect Ending: A story of forbidden romance and self-discovery with the perfect ending.

Ibiza: Drunk in love - An exciting journey in Ibiza results in an unanticipated romance.

