Top 8 family entertainers on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and SonyLiv for Raksha Bandhan long weekend

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

TVF Tripling is on Zee5 and has three seasons. The story of three siblings going on a road trip is fun AF.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is on Zee5. The story is about a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law trying to set up a pickle business.

The Aam Aadmi Family has four seasons and is on Zee5. It is a light-hearted comedy drama revolving around a middle class family.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is on JioCinema. It stars Barun Sobti, Kay Kay Menon and others. It is about two brothers and an ancestral home.

What The Folks on JioCinema is all about modern families breaking stereotypes.

Potluck revolves around a middle-class Shashtri family. It is a total family entertainer to be watched on SonyLIV.

Home web series is on JioCinema. The show is about Sethi family coming together to fight and save home when slapped with eviction notice.

Gullak on SonyLIV is one of the best family entertainers ever made. It is sweet, simple and will bring a smile to your face.

Apart from these, Home Shanti on Disney+Hotstar is also a family entertainer that should not be missed.

Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Prime Video is fun and quirky family entertainer set in modern times.

