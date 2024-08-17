Top 8 family entertainers on Jio Cinema, Zee5 and SonyLiv for Raksha Bandhan long weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 17, 2024
TVF Tripling is on Zee5 and has three seasons. The story of three siblings going on a road trip is fun AF.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is on Zee5. The story is about a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law trying to set up a pickle business.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Aam Aadmi Family has four seasons and is on Zee5. It is a light-hearted comedy drama revolving around a middle class family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family is on JioCinema. It stars Barun Sobti, Kay Kay Menon and others. It is about two brothers and an ancestral home.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What The Folks on JioCinema is all about modern families breaking stereotypes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Potluck revolves around a middle-class Shashtri family. It is a total family entertainer to be watched on SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Home web series is on JioCinema. The show is about Sethi family coming together to fight and save home when slapped with eviction notice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gullak on SonyLIV is one of the best family entertainers ever made. It is sweet, simple and will bring a smile to your face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from these, Home Shanti on Disney+Hotstar is also a family entertainer that should not be missed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Happy Family, Conditions Apply on Prime Video is fun and quirky family entertainer set in modern times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Emily In Paris season 4 and more romantic comedy web series to watch on OTT right now
Find Out More