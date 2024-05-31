Top 8 family films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 31, 2024
Kapoor & Sons: An engrossing family drama exploring secrets, nuanced relationships, and the value of kinship ties.
In the endearing film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), a man goes to tremendous measures to bring a mute, lost Pakistani girl back to her family.
Piku (2015) is a charming and heartwarming story about a father and daughter team that navigates relationships and life with heart and humor.
In Chhichhore (2019), a group of friends embark on an emotional and sentimental journey as they reminisce about their college years and the value of overcoming obstacles in life.
A touching movie, Taare Zameen Par (2007), tells the story of an eight-year-old dyslexic boy and his unusual art teacher, who helps him reach his full potential.
The 2009 film 3 Idiots tells the endearing and amusing story of three friends' journey through engineering college while imparting important life lessons.
English Vinglish (2012) is a heartwarming tale of a middle-aged woman who, while studying English in the US, comes to appreciate herself again.
Dangal (2016) is a moving true story about a father who develops his daughters into elite wrestlers while honoring ties to the family and tenacity.
