Top 8 family friendly films and webseries on OTT you must watch
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 02, 2024
Panchayat: A city guy navigates the peculiarities of country living, providing a humorous glimpse at the dynamics of rural families.
Gullak: A humorous sitcom that highlights the charming quirkiness of a middle-class family.
Comedy breaks out in Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare when a young man lies to his family about his MLA uncle.
Bareilly Ki Barfi: A young woman's search for love gives her family a surprise amount of happiness.
Badhai Ho: An unplanned pregnancy both tests and fortifies family ties.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A good man touches people's hearts by assisting a mute girl in getting back in touch with her family.
Krrish: The deeds of a superhero whose family is the source of his strength and motivation.
Kota Factory: Students pursue their goals in Kota, emphasizing the support system of their families in the process.
