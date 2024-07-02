Top 8 family friendly films and webseries on OTT you must watch

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2024

Panchayat: A city guy navigates the peculiarities of country living, providing a humorous glimpse at the dynamics of rural families.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gullak: A humorous sitcom that highlights the charming quirkiness of a middle-class family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comedy breaks out in Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare when a young man lies to his family about his MLA uncle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bareilly Ki Barfi: A young woman's search for love gives her family a surprise amount of happiness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badhai Ho: An unplanned pregnancy both tests and fortifies family ties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: A good man touches people's hearts by assisting a mute girl in getting back in touch with her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish: The deeds of a superhero whose family is the source of his strength and motivation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kota Factory: Students pursue their goals in Kota, emphasizing the support system of their families in the process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The best Korean haircare regimen that allows faster hair growth

 

 Find Out More