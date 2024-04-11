Top 9 fantasy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to make you feel alive
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
The epic tale of love, treachery, and power struggles in the Mahishmati kingdom is kniwn as Baahubali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krrish: Superhero adventures in which great powers are used to battle bad forces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra is a fantasy fiction about a search for supreme power and ancient mysticism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
PK: A stimulating investigation of spirituality and the possibility of a higher force.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pirates of the Caribbean: Daring exploits in the enigmatic Caribbean with Captain Jack Sparrow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
WhatsApp Image 2024-04-11 at 08.52.39
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A heroic journey to destroy the One Ring and deliver Middle-earth from the evil lord Sauron is depicted in The Lord of the Rings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A whimsical voyage through a bizarre fantasy realm full of oddball characters and exciting adventures awaits you in Alice in Wonderland.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raabta is a story about reincarnation and unending love that lasts beyond death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 web series on Netflix if you want to get started on Japanese dramas
Find Out More