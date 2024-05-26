Top 8 feel good films about friendship, love and life on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2024

Namastey London: An Indian man seduces a contemporary London girl after she first turns him down.

Desi Boyz: Unexpected relationships result from two pals turning into male escorts.

Tamasha: A pair of strangers reunite and encourage one another to follow their genuine passions.

Anjaana Anjaani: Two disturbed strangers who were going to take their own lives fall in love.

Years after graduating from college, a man discovers his love for his closest buddy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Comic escapades ensue when a boy from Delhi develops feelings for a girl from Ambala.

Billu: A famous boyhood buddy comes to his village, and it transforms the barber's life who was once his friend.

Bachna Ae Haseeno: Three women's relationships teach a guy about love.

