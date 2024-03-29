Top 8 film remakes that are better than the originals on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

Don 2: A high-stakes robbery thriller set in exotic locations, featuring the return of the slick and crafty Don.

Agneepath: A man pursues justice against the vicious criminal lord who devastated his family, and a narrative of redemption and retribution follows.

Aashiqui 2: A moving tale of love that delves into the turbulent path of two people battling addiction, celebrity, and the intricacies of romantic relationships.

Phir Hera Pheri: Anarchy breaks out when the legendary group gets back together for more hilarious mishaps and financial shenanigans.

Drishyam: A family's placid existence is endangered by a string of incidents, which prompts a frantic attempt to keep their secrets hidden. This is a suspenseful thriller.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is a touching comedy-drama that uses humor and Gandhian ideas to motivate people to make constructive social changes.

The thrilling, action-packed story Singham Returns chronicles the exploits of a brave police officer fighting crime and corruption in order to protect the rule of law.

A young couple discovers the mysteries of a haunted home in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the follow-up to the psychological thriller that is full of surprises and scares.

