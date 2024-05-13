Top 8 films and webseries on Netflix, Jio Cinema and more OTT to start your weekday with

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2024

American mystery drama series Pretty Little Liars centers on four friends whose lives are completely upended by the mysterious "A" and the disappearance of their leader.

A biographical drama on the life of Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, Chamkila delves into his ascent to prominence, contentious lyrics, and untimely demise.

Comedy-drama Laapata Ladies follows 2 women as they navigate love, friendship, and self-acceptance..

Indian crime thriller Shaitaan is trending these days and is based on ‘vashikaran’ practices.

Season 3 of the Indian crime drama series Undekhi focuses on issues of corruption and power while pursuing the investigation of a murder.

A touching comedy, Mother of the Bride, centers on a mother getting ready for her daughter's wedding.

Murder in Mahim is a criminal thriller set in the Mumbai suburb of Mahim and centers on a murder investigation.

Under the Bridge is a mystery drama about a detective who, while looking into murders, discovers sinister secrets in a tiny hamlet.

