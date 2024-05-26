Top 8 films and webseries to watch on OTT if you are dating someone
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
The Idea of You is a romantic story in which a lady develops a passionate love for a younger guy, defying social expectations.
In the romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, a British prince and the First Son of the United States navigate their unexpected love story while juggling their separate lifestyles.
After: A love story about a young woman who has a deep and life-changing relationship with a mysterious and troubled college student after falling in love with him.
In the high school romance film The Kissing Booth, a girl becomes entangled in a complex romantic triangle.
Mismatched is a lighthearted love series that follows two mismatched college students as they manage their developing romance.
A comedy-drama series called Permanent Roommates follows a couple as they adjust to life together after dating for a long time and deal with the complexities of cohabitation.
College Romance: Three closest friends explore love, heartache, and the intricacies of relationships in this series.
A romance drama series called Broken But Beautiful centers on two people who come to love and recover from one another.
