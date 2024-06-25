Top 8 films based on investigation on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Drishyam: An individual uses cleverness to shield his loved ones from a police probe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: An undercover cop looks into an enigmatic hit-and-run case involving a personal stake.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani: A newly pregnant wife unearths mysteries while searching Kolkata for her husband, who has vanished.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26: Thieves impersonate as CBI agents in order to pull off bold heists on businesspeople.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Based on actual circumstances, a politician's home is raided by an income tax officer in the film Raid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar: It looks at various angles and is based on the double murder case in Noida.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink: A dramatized court case that addresses themes of female consent and morality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A police detective and a chess grandmaster uncover a plot in the crime thriller Wazir.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Thalavan and other must-watch Malayalam crime thriller movies on OTT
Find Out More