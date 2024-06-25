Top 8 films based on investigation on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2024

Drishyam: An individual uses cleverness to shield his loved ones from a police probe.

Talaash: An undercover cop looks into an enigmatic hit-and-run case involving a personal stake.

Kahaani: A newly pregnant wife unearths mysteries while searching Kolkata for her husband, who has vanished.

Special 26: Thieves impersonate as CBI agents in order to pull off bold heists on businesspeople.

Based on actual circumstances, a politician's home is raided by an income tax officer in the film Raid.

Talvar: It looks at various angles and is based on the double murder case in Noida.

Pink: A dramatized court case that addresses themes of female consent and morality.

A police detective and a chess grandmaster uncover a plot in the crime thriller Wazir.

