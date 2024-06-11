Top 8 films based on philosophical notions on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

In the beautiful film Wings of Desire, angels watch over human life and feel emotions.

In the heartwarming movie Mukti Bhawan, a man grants his father's final desire to pass away in Varanasi.

Anand: An ageless classic about a man who is dying but spreads happiness and optimism.

Highway: A moving tale of independence and self-discovery discovered while traveling freely.

Anbe Sivam: A touching story about an unplanned friendship that developed while traveling.

Aankhon Dekhi is a strange drama about a man who chooses to take everything he sees at face value.

The philosophical investigation of identity through a series of connected stories is called Ship of Theseus.

An animated examination of dreams, consciousness, and existential issues is presented in Waking Life.

