Top 8 films based on philosophical notions on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
In the beautiful film Wings of Desire, angels watch over human life and feel emotions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the heartwarming movie Mukti Bhawan, a man grants his father's final desire to pass away in Varanasi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anand: An ageless classic about a man who is dying but spreads happiness and optimism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Highway: A moving tale of independence and self-discovery discovered while traveling freely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anbe Sivam: A touching story about an unplanned friendship that developed while traveling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aankhon Dekhi is a strange drama about a man who chooses to take everything he sees at face value.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The philosophical investigation of identity through a series of connected stories is called Ship of Theseus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An animated examination of dreams, consciousness, and existential issues is presented in Waking Life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 inspirational and motivational Korean movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More