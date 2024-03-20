Top 8 films based on real queens of India on Amazon Prime, Hotstar and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Playing the role of Queen Sanyogita, Manushi Chillar gained attention in the film Samrat Prithviraj.

The epic focal point of the narrative in the Karishma Kapoor film Zubeidaa is also Rani Zubaida Begum.

In the movie Jodha Akbar, Aishwarya Rai played the role of Maharani Jodha Bai.

Rani Padmini was expertly represented by Deepika in the film Padmaavat.

Ileana D'Cruz portrayed Rani Gayatri Devi in the film Baadshaho.

Meena Kumari portrayed the narrative of Maharani Noor Jahan.

In the well-known movie Manikarnika, Kangana portrayed Rani Laxmi Bai.

In the movie Razia Sultana, Hema Malini portrayed Razia Sultan which was loved by the movie watchers.

