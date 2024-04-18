Top 8 films based on surviving in extreme conditions now streaming on OTT

65 (2023): This science fiction thriller, starring Adam Driver, centers on a pilot who crashed on a dinosaur-populated primordial Earth.
In the 2000 film Cast Away, Tom Hanks plays a FedEx executive who has to undergo a physical and psychological metamorphosis in order to survive a crash landing on a remote island.
The true account of mountain climber Aron Ralston's heroic journey to save himself after a falling rock crushed his arm and imprisoned him in a remote Utah canyon is told in the 2010 film 127 Hours.
In the 2015 film The Martian, Matt Damon plays an astronaut who becomes stuck on Mars and has to utilize cunning to communicate with Earth that he is still alive.
Arctic (2018): Following an airplane disaster, a man stranded in the Arctic must choose between staying in the relative comfort of his makeshift camp and setting out on a perilous journey into the unknown.
#Alive (2020): In this zombie outbreak-set Seoul setting, a solitary gamer struggles to survive within his apartment.
A family fights to survive in The Silence (2019), a film about creatures who hunt by sound.
A mysterious shooter attacks a group of friends who are trekking in the forest in the German movie Prey (2021).
