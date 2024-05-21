Top 8 films embracing singlehood on OTT platforms

Vridhi SoodhanSource:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen: Tracks a young woman who, after learning that her engagement has been called off, decides to go on a solo honeymoon and grows in confidence and independence.
In Dear Zindagi, a young woman learns to accept her single status as a means of happiness and self-improvement as she navigates her relationships and mental health.
How to Be Single: Follows a number of New York City characters as they learn the pleasures and pitfalls of being single before accepting it as a period for personal development.
In 500 Days of Summer, a man's journey from a failed relationship is examined, showing how he came to appreciate and embrace being single.
Girls Trip: Highlighting the value of friendship and self-discovery, it celebrates being single via the travels of four long-time friends who reunite.
Little Women: It shows staying unmarried as a route to achieving personal independence and career aspirations through the figure of Jo March.
In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the intricacies of relationships and the rediscovery of singlehood are depicted through the experiences of a man and woman undergoing a surgery to erase memories of one another.
Blue Valentine: Goes through the breakdown of a marriage, emphasizing the suffering and development that accompany being single once more.
