Top 8 films for emotionally sensitive people on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 23, 2024
The animated movie Finding Nemo tells the heartwarming and thrilling tale of a father's persistent hunt for his son who went missing.
A Walk to Remember is a moving love story about a kind-hearted girl with a fatal disease and a rebellious youngster.
The animated movie Up tells the touching story of an old man living out his late wife's wish to travel and experience love.
Aashiqui 2 is an intensely sentimental story about love, celebrity, and overcoming alcoholism.
A tragic tale of love, addiction, and loss set against the backdrop of norms of society is Devdas.
Baghban is a multi-starred film that tells the heartwarming tale of elderly parents facing abandonment from their adult children.
Two friends and a lover embark on an emotional journey in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Titanic: A heartwarming tale of love and sorrow, set against the terrible backdrop of the RMS Titanic's sinking.
