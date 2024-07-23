Top 8 films for emotionally sensitive people on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

The animated movie Finding Nemo tells the heartwarming and thrilling tale of a father's persistent hunt for his son who went missing.

A Walk to Remember is a moving love story about a kind-hearted girl with a fatal disease and a rebellious youngster.

The animated movie Up tells the touching story of an old man living out his late wife's wish to travel and experience love.

Aashiqui 2 is an intensely sentimental story about love, celebrity, and overcoming alcoholism.

A tragic tale of love, addiction, and loss set against the backdrop of norms of society is Devdas.

Baghban is a multi-starred film that tells the heartwarming tale of elderly parents facing abandonment from their adult children.

Two friends and a lover embark on an emotional journey in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Titanic: A heartwarming tale of love and sorrow, set against the terrible backdrop of the RMS Titanic's sinking.

