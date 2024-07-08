Top 8 films for girls night out on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

The Kissing Booth is a lighthearted love story set at a high school.

NASA women mathematicians' inspiring actual tale is told in the film Hidden Figures.

Love Hard is a romantic comedy about meeting people online and forming strange connections.

Purple Hearts: A soldier and musician's love story triumphing over adversity.

Fun comedy Bad Moms follows three busy mothers who defy expectations.

The Proposal: A funny romantic comedy concerning a fictitious engagement to evade deportation.

Eat Pray Love is a travelogue that combines cuisine, romance, and self-discovery.

Mean Girls is a teen comedy about fitting in and high school cliques.

Thanks For Reading!

