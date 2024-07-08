Top 8 films for girls night out on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 08, 2024
The Kissing Booth is a lighthearted love story set at a high school.
NASA women mathematicians' inspiring actual tale is told in the film Hidden Figures.
Love Hard is a romantic comedy about meeting people online and forming strange connections.
Purple Hearts: A soldier and musician's love story triumphing over adversity.
Fun comedy Bad Moms follows three busy mothers who defy expectations.
The Proposal: A funny romantic comedy concerning a fictitious engagement to evade deportation.
Eat Pray Love is a travelogue that combines cuisine, romance, and self-discovery.
Mean Girls is a teen comedy about fitting in and high school cliques.
