Top 8 films for kids on OTT that talks about mental health
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Inside Out: Examines the intricacy of sentiments and stresses the value of embracing them all.
Big Hero 6: Uses technology and friendship to deal with loss and recovery.
My Life as a Zucchini explores trauma and the therapeutic value of a supportive network.
Up: Shows how to get over loss and discover a new calling in life.
Kiki's Delivery Service: Shows how self-discovery and burnout may coexist.
Song of the Sea: Examines grieving processes and the path to psychological recovery.
The value of facing fears and anxiety are shown in the film Finding Nemo.
The main themes of Finding Dory include memory loss and adjusting to impairments.
