Top 8 films like Laapataa Ladies that represent the beauty of rural India and simplicity on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 05, 2024
Kantara: A classic folktale drama examining conflicts between nature and humans.
Lagaan: In order to avoid paying taxes, villagers challenge British authorities to a cricket match.
Billu: A barber's life is transformed when a famous person from his village pays him a visit.
Paheli: The love a woman has for a ghost that embodies her spouse.
Masaan: Love, grief, and redemption entwined in Varanasi tales.
Manthan: The villagers transform their lives as they get together to create a cooperative dairy.
Swades: An NRI comes home to India, where he transforms a hamlet and learns his heritage.
Dor: A common sorrow brings two ladies together despite their disparate origins.
