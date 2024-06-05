Top 8 films like Laapataa Ladies that represent the beauty of rural India and simplicity on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2024

Kantara: A classic folktale drama examining conflicts between nature and humans.

Lagaan: In order to avoid paying taxes, villagers challenge British authorities to a cricket match.

Billu: A barber's life is transformed when a famous person from his village pays him a visit.

Paheli: The love a woman has for a ghost that embodies her spouse.

Masaan: Love, grief, and redemption entwined in Varanasi tales.

Manthan: The villagers transform their lives as they get together to create a cooperative dairy.

Swades: An NRI comes home to India, where he transforms a hamlet and learns his heritage.

Dor: A common sorrow brings two ladies together despite their disparate origins.

