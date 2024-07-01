Top 8 films made in hill stations to watch on OTT
| Jul 01, 2024
Highway: Showcases Kashmir's and Himachal Pradesh's breathtaking scenery.
Main Hoon Na: Beautiful views of Darjeeling are featured.
Bang Bang: Features amazing views from Manali and Shimla.
3 Idiots: Highlights Ladakh's calm beauty.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Highlights Gulmarg's picturesque snowscape.
Jab We Met was filmed in Shimla and Manali, two stunning locations.
Chennai Express: Highlights Munnar's verdant surroundings.
Barfi! : Captures the essence of Darjeeling so beautifully.
