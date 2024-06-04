Top 8 films on Amazon Prime that are a must watch
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Red, White, and Royal Blue: A British royal and the son of the American president fall in love as they overcome both emotional and professional obstacles.
Runway 34 is a real story thriller that centers on a pilot's terrifying encounter with a plane disaster.
Pathaan: An action-thriller film about a brave agent sent to save his nation from impending danger.
The Lunchbox: An elderly man strikes up a conversation with a lonely housewife when a dabbawala delivery goes awry in Mumbai, sparking an unexpected connection.
Tiger 3: The third game in the action-packed Tiger series, packed with thrilling scenarios and high-stakes espionage.
Shikara: A moving tale of love set against the backdrop of the exodus from Kashmir that demonstrates the human spirit's tenacity.
The Idea of You is a lighthearted and poignant film about a 40-year-old woman who falls in love with a much younger pop artist. It explores issues of romance and cultural expectations.
American fiction is a humorous look through the perspective of an African-American author at the complications of race, identity, and the publishing industry.
