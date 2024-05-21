Top 8 films on Amazon Prime with more than 90% viewership
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
Shin Masked Rider is an exciting, nostalgic, and action-packed reinvention of the beloved series.
Brittany Runs a Marathon is an inspirational comedy that follows a woman as she uses running to improve herself.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm satirizes American society with brash humor and incisive wit.
A couple's wedding transforms into an exciting, action-packed day in the entertaining romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.
Sound of Metal: An intense drama with a standout performance by Riz Ahmed, following a drummer as he deals with hearing loss.
Coming 2 America is a sentimental and lighthearted follow-up that honors culture and welcomes back cherished characters.
One Night in Miami is a provocative movie that imagines a momentous gathering of four well-known Black figures.
A delightful romantic comedy, Red, White & Royal Blue centers on the romance between a British prince and the son of an American president.
