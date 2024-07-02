Top 8 films on every parent must watch on OTT to understand their kids

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 02, 2024

Taare Zameen Par: Emphasizes the need of appreciating and fostering each child's individual talents and difficulties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actors stresses the value of mental wellness and being aware of your child's emotional difficulties in Dear Zindagi.

Gully Boy: Emphasizes the value of encouraging and believing in your child's aspirations.

Masaan: Emphasizes the significance of managing bereavement and cultural expectations.

Highway: Illustrates how parental behavior affects a child's emotional health.

3 Idiots: Emphasizes the value of letting kids follow their passions instead of conforming to social norms.

Wake Up Sid: Stresses the need of assisting kids in pursuing their own interests.

