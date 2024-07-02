Top 8 films on every parent must watch on OTT to understand their kids
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 02, 2024
Taare Zameen Par: Emphasizes the need of appreciating and fostering each child's individual talents and difficulties.
Actors stresses the value of mental wellness and being aware of your child's emotional difficulties in Dear Zindagi.
Gully Boy: Emphasizes the value of encouraging and believing in your child's aspirations.
Masaan: Emphasizes the significance of managing bereavement and cultural expectations.
Highway: Illustrates how parental behavior affects a child's emotional health.
3 Idiots: Emphasizes the value of letting kids follow their passions instead of conforming to social norms.
Wake Up Sid: Stresses the need of assisting kids in pursuing their own interests.
