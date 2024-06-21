Top 8 films on Indian mythology to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
The epic story of Prince Rama's mission to save his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana is told in the Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ramayana: The Epic: An aesthetically spectacular version of the Ramayana that centers on Ram's valiant quest and conflict with Ravana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanuman: Recounts the adventures of the Hindu monkey deity Hanuman, starting with his birth and ending with his crucial part in the Ramayana.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Return of Hanuman is a contemporary retelling of Hanuman's tale that depicts his rebirth and current struggle against evil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bal Ganesh: Recounts Lord Ganesha's early experiences, highlighting his heavenly abilities and jovial pranks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun: The Warrior Prince tells the story of the brave battles and life of Arjun, one of the Pandava princes from the Mahabharata, an Indian epic.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna: The Birth tells the story of Lord Krishna's miraculous birth and early years, emphasizing his divine actions and conflicts with demonic powers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghatotkach: The Master of Magic tells the story of the heroic and magical adventures of the Mahabharata's Ghatotkach, the powerful son of Bhima.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aranmanai 4 and other recent Tamil OTT releases to watch
Find Out More