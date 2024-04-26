Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT that can make an adult cry

The Notebook: An enduring love story of a young couple from various social origins is told in this poignant romantic movie.
A moving musical drama, Tick, Tick... Boom!, chronicles the path of an ambitious New York City composer as he struggles with the demands of friendship, creativity, and pursuing his goals.
Someone Great is a moving comedy-drama about a young lady who, following a painful breakup, sets off on a voyage of self-discovery and navigates the highs and lows of friendship and love.
The historical drama The Zookeeper's Wife, which is based on a true tale, depicts the valiant efforts of a Polish couple who put their lives in danger to save hundreds of Jews during the Nazi occupation of Warsaw.
The compelling family drama Ben Is Back examines the effects of addiction on a mother and her adolescent son.
The touching drama All the Bright Places chronicles the improbable relationship and love affair between two young people dealing with mental health concerns.
Five Feet Apart is a heartwarming love story about two teens with cystic fibrosis who fall in love but have to keep their distance to save their lives.
Pieces of a Woman is a potent drama that explores themes of loss, grief, and the intricacies of familial connections while diving into the emotional fallout from a fatal home delivery.
