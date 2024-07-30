Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT for times when you feel alone
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 30, 2024
Dil Chahta Hai: Reminiscent of happy times spent with pals, this endearing tale of friendship and life's ups and downs will make you feel better.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: You can be encouraged and inspired to look forward to new experiences by this film's lovely depiction of life, travel, and conquering phobias.
Dear Zindagi-This movie provides consolation and reassurance that it's acceptable to seek help, with its relevant and calming examination of mental health and healing.
Ready is an enjoyable comedy with lighthearted humor that can help you laugh and take your mind off of your problems.
Fan: This compelling story about obsession and identity might draw you in and provide a moment's respite from your own worries.
Stanley Ka Dabba: Reminds you of the innocence and hope in life through this heartwarming and inspirational tale of a little child's inventiveness and resiliency.
Good Newz-A amusing and endearing film about a mix-up that results in touching moments, sure to make you smile and chuckle.
Wake Up Sid is a sympathetic tale of coming of age that provides support and a sense of community while exploring one's path and purpose.
