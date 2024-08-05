Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT revolving around food for the foodie in you

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2024

Chef (2017) - A food truck adventure helps a chef reestablish contact with his kid.

Julie & Julia: A blogger searches for inspiration while cooking through Julia Child's recipes.

Cook Up a Storm: A cooking competition that contrasts old and modern methods.

In the movie Ratatouille, a rat aspires to be a famous chef in Paris.

Eat Pray Love is about a woman's journey around the world to find herself via food and adventure.

Stanley Ka Dabba: A touching school drama revolves around a boy's tiffin box.

The Lunchbox: An affectionate epistolary romance is sparked by an incorrect lunchbox delivery.

The Hundred-Foot Journey: A French restaurant and an Indian restaurant develop a rivalry in their kitchens.

