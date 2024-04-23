Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT to handle loss, death and emotions
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 23, 2024
We Are Family: After a lengthy separation, Aman and Maya reunited to support their child Maya, who is battling illness.
The film, The Sky is Pink, is based on the true tale of the late Aisha Chaudhary who was brave enough to fight her illness.
October: Known for being a very distinct movie from others, Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan's performances in this movie will definitely make you cry.
The death of Rishi Kapoor's character in Kapoor and Sons is not the only thing to be sad about. There are a lot of events that are relatable and might cause emotion.
My Name is Khan, an Indian Muslim who lost his son due to his religious identity and finds it difficult to speak with the US President.
Raanjhana: Like Kundan's smile, the main character, this melancholic tale of unfulfilled love will live on in our hearts forever.
Kal Ho Na Ho: Every line of conversation and facial expression in the second part of the film will make your eyes flood.
Baghban: An elderly couple wants their children to look after them in their later years. But their children see them as a burden which makes the story emotional..
