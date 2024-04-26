Top 8 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT which are a wholesome package

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Bang Bang: A gripping action thriller that will leave viewers gasping for more, this film has heart-pounding stunts and a scorching chemistry between its key actors.

Bollywood spy movie Ek Tha Tiger centers on a courageous RAW agent who develops feelings for an ISI operative from Pakistan.

Main Hoon Na: An action-packed, romantic, comedy-drama centered on a military officer going undercover as a college student.

Chennai Express: A humorous romantic comedy that follows a man who takes the train to Chennai and gets caught up in the whirlwind romance with a strong-willed woman from a traditional South Indian family.

In the romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, the son of the US president falls in love with an English prince that creates a lovable and endearing story of love triumphing over all obstacles.

Twilight: A mystical love story that centers on the forbidden relationship between a vampire and a teenage girl.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an exciting action-comedy in which a married couple who are bored with life together and don't know that each other is a highly accomplished assassin, are paired off on opposing assignments.

Knight and Day: A romantic comedy with lots of action that centers on a woman who becomes entangled in the exploits of an intriguing but enigmatic spy.

