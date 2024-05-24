Top 8 films on Netflix and other OTT to get inspired for your life goal

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

The motivational tale of Indian boxer Mary Kom, which chronicles her ascent from a small town to the title of world champion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag tells the story of Milkha Singh, the Flying Sikh, who had a difficult upbringing before becoming a well-known sportsman in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical film that chronicles the cricket player's journey from ticket collector to international stardom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Shawshank Redemption follows banker Andy Dufresne who was wrongfully imprisoned for murder as he struggles to retain his dignity and hope while incarcerated at Shawshank.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chak De! India - A tale of redemption as the Indian women's national team wins under the leadership of a former hockey player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal: The biography of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a real-life wrestler who develops his daughters into elite competitors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan: Tracks the quest for both professional and emotional atonement for wrestler Sultan Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action movie Rambo tells the story of Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, who utilizes his fighting prowess to both survive and free prisoners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Panchayat 3, watch Top 5 webseries of Jitendra Kumar on OTT

 

 Find Out More